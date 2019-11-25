La Pocatière de retour de compétition

Dernier rang : Ève-Sophie Caron, Sarah Bélanger, Émilie Bérubé, Alexanne Patenaude. Premier rang : Alice Dionne, Juliette Roy, Jacob Lavoie, Juliette Lizotte, Angèle et Alexis Lizotte, Camille Landry, Léa Harton. Absente sur la photo : Anne-Marie Brodeur. Photo : Courtoisie.

Du 15 au 17 novembre dernier se tenait la compétition Invitation Côte-du-Sud à Saint-Jean-Port-Joli. Plusieurs patineuses et patineurs du CPA de La Pocatière s’y sont illustrés avec brio. Plusieurs se sont mérités un ruban.

En Patinage Plus, Étape 4, Angèle et Alexis Lizotte ont récolté respectivement un ruban bronze et un ruban argent.

Dans la catégorie STAR 1, Juliette Lizotte s’est illustrée par un ruban argent.

En STAR 2, Émilie Bérubé a obtenu un ruban or, Alice Dionne, Juliette Roy et Jacob Lavoie un ruban argent.

En STAR 3, Camille Landry a récolté un ruban argent.

Au niveau STAR 4, Sarah Bélanger est médaillée d’argent en interprétation.

Dans la catégorie STAR 5, notons la performance d’Alexanne Patenaude, médaillée d’or, ainsi que Ève-Sophie Caron et Léa Harton médaillées d’argent.

Finalement, dans la catégorie Olympiques Spéciaux, Anne-Marie Brodeur a récolté la médaille d’or.